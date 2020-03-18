Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson has Gonzaga among five potential destinations

Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson listed Gonzaga among his final five schools.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard from Lacey, Washington, is also considering Washington, Oregon, Maryland and San Diego State, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Stevenson averaged 11.1 points, second on the team, and 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore. He averaged 14.1 points in Wichita State’s 15-1 start but reached double figures in just four of the final 15 games.

Stevenson is one of five Shockers in the transfer portal. He told the Wichita Eagle the drop in his production and confidence was due to a deteriorating relationship with the coaching staff.

“When I had the confidence from Coach (Gregg Marshall) and the staff and I wasn’t looking over my shoulder after every mistake, I was the leader of the team and we were winning games and winning by big margins,” Stevenson told the newspaper. “But when the confidence from the staff went away and the one-mistake, come-out rule went into place, that’s when things started to go downhill. I think the former players know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Stevenson could play next season if the NCAA approves, as many expect, a change allowing first-time transfers to be eligible immediately.

Harvard grad transfer Bryce Aiken told 247sports.com that Gonzaga and six other programs have been in contact. The 6-foot Aiken, limited to seven games last year by a foot injury, has averaged 16.8 points and 2.7 assists in 65 career games.