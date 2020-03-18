Mattress Firm Student Of The Week: Haydin Henschel

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

The most important year of high school is widely known as your junior year. Now imagine having to leave midway through that year and start at a new school. Well, that happened to this week’s student of the week Haydin Henschel, and she didn’t skip a beat.

“I knew some girls already because I played club (Volleyball) with them and they really helped me out when I was transitioning and definitely the atmosphere is way different,” said Henschel.

“Having her in class this year she has gone for this quiet person to some who is just jumping in and getting involved in all of her activities,” said Haydin’s teacher Samantha Humphrey.

Miss Humphrey touched on how Henschel is involved, she has done a lot in her short time at Helena high, Including helping another student in need.

“We donated 100 dolors to Alex at capital because we raised so much money, we wanted to get 400 dolors and we got way more than that. It made me feel really good because I know that’s a really hard time to go through because we are learning about leukemia right now in my bio two class and it’s a really hard thing to go through,” said Henschel.

Henschel will be attending Dawson Community College to study education and play volleyball.

“My moms a teacher and I just really love all the teachers I’ve had this year I can’t say anything bad about them…my grandma lives in Glendive and I want to spend a lot more time with her and I want to play with my cousin too because she’s going there, I’m really excited to go there my mom went there too,” said Henschel.

After college, Henschel wants to be a middle school or high school science teacher.