Gonzaga No. 1 in USA Today’s way-too-early rankings for 2020-21 season

Gonzaga fans searching for something to look forward to after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament might want to take a peek at USA Today’s 2020-21 preseason Top 25.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1, followed by Baylor, Virginia, Kentucky, Creighton, Duke, Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida State and Texas Tech.

Gonzaga figures to be at or near the top of way-too-early polls that should trickle out on social media in the next few weeks. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein had Gonzaga No. 1 in his early preseason ratings.

The Zags (31-2), No. 2 in the final AP and USA Today polls, have a promising recruiting class and return five of their top eight scorers – if everyone opts to return.

“Filip Petrusev (17.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) was a national player of the year candidate in 2019-20 and is likely back,” USA Today wrote of the Zags. “Even if key players Killian Tillie and Joel Ayayi depart for the NBA, coach Mark Few still has a stellar roster of returners and the arrival of five-star guard Jalen Suggs.”

GU loses three seniors, Tillie, Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge. Petrusev entered his name in the NBA draft after his freshman season. Ayayi and junior Corey Kispert also have been listed on some draft boards.

Suggs, No. 8 in 247sports.com’s composite rankings, is joined by Julian Strawther (No. 59) and Dominick Harris (No. 61) in Gonzaga’s 2020 class. When Suggs committed to GU in January, he said he was still considering professional options overseas.

“On to the next chapter now, Zag nation I hope you’re ready,” Suggs wrote in an Instagram post after Minnesota canceled spostseason state tournaments. “I’ve got unfinished business to take care of.”

Even the status of Gonzaga’s seniors isn’t certain. The NCAA is reportedly discussing the possibility of an extra year of eligibility for winter sports athletes, particularly seniors, who were unable to participate in conference and/or NCAA championships.

The Pac-12 is represented by No. 11 Oregon, No. 20 UCLA and No. 25 Arizona State in USA Today’s poll. Kansas, which finished the 2020 season at No. 1 in both major polls, was No. 13.