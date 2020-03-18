Schweitzer Mountain closes due to COVID-19

Idaho’s Schweitzer Mountain will close Thursday.

“The issues we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic have proved challenging and for the safety of our guests and employees, we know that this is the best decision to limit the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community, both on and off the mountain,” said Tom Chasse, the CEO and president of the resort in a news release.

Dig Chrismer, a spokeswoman for the resort, said the resort was busy on Tuesday.

“It’s been very difficult to make this decision but the overall health and safety of our staff and guests is too important right now,” she said.

Guests who have lodging reservations can contact the front desk for details on refunds or rescheduling at (877) 487-4643. Guests with questions regarding Spring Fling Passes, day ticket purchases, or other ski related products can contact Schweitzer’s Guest Services at (208) 263.9555 x1246.

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park closed on Monday. 49 Degrees North, Silver Mountain and Lookout Pass all remained open as of Wednesday.

The full Schweitzer news release is copied below:

SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN RESORT ANNOUNCES END OF 2019/20 SEASON

Decision Comes in light of CDC & Panhandle Health Recommendations Concerning COVID-19

Sandpoint, ID (March 18, 2020) – “After careful consideration and thought, we regret to inform you that Schweitzer Mountain Resort has decided that today, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 will be the final day of operations for the 2019/2020 winter season,” says Schweitzer CEO & President, Tom Chasse. “The issues we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic have proved challenging and for the safety of our guests and employees, we know that this is the best decision to limit the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community, both on and off the mountain.”

“As we have stated from the beginning,” adds Chasse, “our goal was to keep the lifts spinning and our employees actively working as long as we could do so in a safe environment. The latest recommendations from Bonner General Health, Panhandle Health, the CDC, and the rest of the healthcare community have influenced our decision to close the resort. We realize that even if we limit indoor operations to restrooms only and run the lifts, there will be no way we can realistically enforce the latest guidelines discouraging gatherings of 50 or more people.”

“We know how much this decision will affect our Schweitzer and Sandpoint family and we do not take this decision lightly. We are working to help minimize the impact on our staff and will continue to offer them resources to mitigate these challenging times,” says Chasse.

Guests who have lodging reservations can contact Schweitzer’s Front Desk for details on refunds or rescheduling. They can be reached at 877-487-4643. Guests with questions regarding Spring Fling Passes, day ticket purchases, or other ski related products can contact Schweitzer’s Guest Services for more information. Guest Services can be reached at 208.263.9555 x1246. We expect to have high call volume, so please be patient and we will respond as soon as we can.

“We appreciate the continued support from our local community and hope to welcome you all back to your home mountain soon. This isn’t how we would have liked to end the season but the overall health and safety of our Schweitzer community is paramount. Thank you for your understanding,” adds Chasse.