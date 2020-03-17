Positive test for coronavirus at State 2A, 1A tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome

The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association issued a press release Tuesday regarding a positive test for coronavirus at the State 2A, 1A basketball tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome, held March 4-7.

WIAA staff was notified Tuesday a spectator in attendance at the 2A, 1A Hardwood Classic in Yakima on March 7 tested positive for COVID-19.

The WIAA has been in contact with the Yakima Health District, which has informed WIAA staff the individual was in attendance Saturday only from approximately 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In an abundance of caution, the YHD has recommended the WIAA notify those people who may have been in close contact with the individual to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the course of the next five days, through Saturday, March 21.

The WIAA has notified schools and tournament-related personnel and made fans aware of the situation as well.

The statement said it is not required nor recommended that attendees notify their local health organization at this time. However, if players, coaches or spectators begin to show signs of COVID-19 symptoms, they should contact their health care provider.

Eastern Washington schools that participated in the games at the SunDome include Clarkston boys and girls, West Valley girls and Freeman girls.

The WIAA statement said the organization has been working closely with the State Department of Health both prior to and during the State basketball championships and will continue to seek guidance from health experts regarding upcoming spring events.