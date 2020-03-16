Senior Standout: Kiely Gunderson From CMR

By Elijah Collins SWX

GREAT FALLS- This girl is a star on the court and a star on the diamond. For many high school athletes, I’m sure it’s safe to say that someday they dream to play college ball, and maybe even professional. As for Kiely Gunderson, that’s a goal she had on her list from day one. But we know with all dreams there are also obstacles. After Gunderson dislocated her elbow her sophomore season, she says it was something she has never experienced before.

She says, “It was really traumatic and it was hard because it was towards the beginning of the season and I just wanted to be out there and help out my teammates, and I couldn’t so I just had to wait to heal up and get back out there and work hard and get back to where I am.”

Eventually, after much rehab work, Gunderson finally returned back on the field. After finishing last season with a .317 batting average she eventually signed a letter of intent to go play softball at University of Providence. She says signing that letter was like a dream come true.

Gunderson says, “It was unreal I was super excited and super grateful for that opportunity. After you get hurt you’re like how am I going to get back type of deal, and just to be able to sign somewhere and be able to do my dream is pretty amazing.”

Before Gunderson heads off to college coach Alex Lowry, who is also a former Argo softball player, leaves her with some words to remember.

Lowry says, “Don’t take it for granted. Every moment take it in and be thankful for it because it goes so fast. Listen to your coach, respect your coaches and if you think you’re working hard enough work that much harder because there’s always someone coming up right behind you. So just have fun and enjoy the moment.”