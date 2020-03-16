CORONAVIRUS

MHSA Suspends All Spring Sports, Activities

By Vince Bagby SWX

Following in the footsteps of college and professional sports across the country, the Montana High School Association announced on Monday that they will be suspending all spring sports and activities across the state indefinitely as a response to coronavirus concerns.

This suspension of activities includes all practices, contests, meets and festivals connected with MHSA extracurricular activities.

The MHSA Executive Board will reevaluate the situation on April 13 to determine if a spring sporting season may still be allowed to happen in 2020 or not.

