Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev named second-team All-America by CBS Sports and USA Today

Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev was named second-team All-America by CBS Sports and USA Today.

Petrusev, who was voted third-team All-America by Sporting News last week, averaged a team-high 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while making 56.2% of his field-goal attempts. He was voted the WCC player of the year by conference coaches.

Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin was named player of the year by CBS Sports and USA Today. CBS Sports named Dayton’s Anthony Grant coach of the year, while USA Today honored San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher. Duke center Vernon Carey was voted top freshman by CBS Sports.

Carey, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell, Kansas guard Devon Dotson and San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn joined Petrusev on CBS Sports’ second team. Flynn transferred to SDSU from Washington State.

Markus Howard (Marquette), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Luka Garza (Iowa) and Toppin made the first team.

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Duke’s Tre Jones and Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu were on the third team.

USA Today’s first-team selections: Toppin, Pritchard, Garza, Howard and Azubuike.

Sporting News chose Garza as player of the year and Grant as top coach.