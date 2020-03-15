Several region athletes named to Seattle Times all-state basketball teams

The Seattle Times released its 2020 all-state basketball boys and girls teams Sunday.

Several area athletes are on the lists.

The only Eastern Washington player to attain first-team status was MJ Bruno of Central Valley’s state championship girls team.

Bruno averaged 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals this season, helping the Bears go 23-3 and win the state championship and the Greater Spokane League 4A and District 8 titles.

Bruno, a junior who has verbally committed to the University of Portland, scored 15 points with seven rebounds in the Bears’ 59-55 win over Woodinville in the State 4A title game on March 7.

GSL player of the year and Mt. Spokane senior guard/forward Jayda Noble was named to the second team.

Noble, who has signed with the University of Washington, averaged 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals this season. The Wildcats placed fourth at state.

Three area boys players earned second-team all-state honors.

GSL player of the year Tyson Degenhart, a 6-foot-8 junior from Mt. Spokane’s state tourney participants, was a second-team pick. He averaged 24.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. The junior has committed to Boise State.

Gonzaga Prep senior Liam Lloyd was also a second-team selection. Lloyd, who has signed with Grand Canyon University, averaged 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.3 steals to help the Bullpups reach state this season.

The state’s all-time leading boys scorer, Ryan Moffet of Odessa, was a second-team pick. The unsigned senior averaged 30.1 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals and led Odessa to an undefeated season and State 1B title. He finished with 3,216 points for his career.

Gonzaga recruit Kaden Perry, a 6-9 junior from Battle Ground, was named to the boys first team.

Boys

POY: G Jabe Mullins, Mt. Si, 6-6, jr,, Mt. Si (Saint Mary’s). First team: PF Paolo Banchero, O’Dea, 6-9, jr.; F Tari Eason, Garfield, 6-8, sr. (Cincinnati); G/F Tanner Toolson, Union, 6-5, sr.; PG Nolan Hickman, Eastside Catholic, 6-3, jr.; P Kaden Perry, Battle Ground, 6-9, jr. (Gonzaga).

Second team: F Tyson Degenhart, Mount Spokane, 6-8, jr. (Boise State); F J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic, 6-5, Jr.; G Liam Lloyd, Gonzaga Prep, 6-5, sr. (Grand Canyon); F Tyler Linhardt, King’s, 6-7, so.; PG Ryan Moffet, Odessa, 5-11, sr.

Girls

POY: Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, sr., 5-7 (Louisville). First team: G Meghan Fiso, Garfield, 5-11, sr. (Michigan); PF Mia Hughes, Woodinville, 5-10, jr.; G/P Talia Von Oelhoffen, Chiawana, 6-1, jr.; G Aaliyah Alexander, Beamer, 5-9, sr. (Eastern Washington); G MJ Bruno, Central Valley, 5-11, jr. (Portland).

Second team: C Keeli Burton-Oliver, Eastlake, 6-3, sr. (Arizona State); G/F Jayda Noble, Mount Spokane, 6-0, sr. (Washington); PG Malia Samuels, Eastside Catholic, 5-6, fr.; PG Mason Oberg, Union, 5-5, sr. (Western Washington); G Julianna Walker, Annie Wright, 5-5, jr.