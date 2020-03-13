State basketball tournament worker at Tacoma Dome tests positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. – The Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association (WIAA) announced on Friday a tournament worker at the State 4A and 3A basketball championships last weekend has tested positive for COVID-19.

“WIAA staff were informed on Friday, March 13, that a tournament worker at the 3A, 4A State Basketball Championships in Tacoma has tested positive for COVID-19,” the release stated.

Central Valley boys and girls, Mt. Spokane boys and girls and Gonzaga Prep boys teams participated in the championships, which were held March 4-7.

“The WIAA has been in contact with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) and, because the individual became symptomatic after the tournament, the situation has been deemed by health officials to be a low risk for those involved with the event. Because the individual first showed symptoms on March 9, it has been deemed by health officials that the earliest the individual may have been contagious is Saturday, March 7.

“In an abundance of caution, the TPCHD has recommended the WIAA notify those people that may have been in close contact with the individual to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the course of the next eight days and WIAA staff has been in communication with those relevant groups. To date, the WIAA has not been notified of any other individuals involved in the tournament showing symptoms of the virus.

“The WIAA has been working closely with the State Department of Health both prior to and during the State Basketball Championships and will continue to seek guidance from health experts regarding upcoming spring events.”