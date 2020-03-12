CORONAVIRUS

Spokane Shock season postponed in response to coronavirus pandemic

UPDATED: Thu., March 12, 2020

In this July 25, 2015 photo, Spokane running back Bryson Kelly (36) fights into the end zone for the Shock’s first score against Portland in the Arena. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
In this July 25, 2015 photo, Spokane running back Bryson Kelly (36) fights into the end zone for the Shock’s first score against Portland in the Arena. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
By Ryan Collingwood

The return of the Spokane Shock has been put on hold.

The Indoor Football League announced the postponement of its 2020 season Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, 10 days before the Shock’s season-opening road game against the Bismarck Bucks.

“While we are disappointed, the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players remains our top priority,” Shock owner and former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Sam Adams said.

The Shock canceled its Fan Fest event Thursday at the Arena, where the team planned to reveal its new blue field turf.

The team will continue to practice as it awaits word from the IFL. Its home opener was initially slated for March 26 against the San Diego Strike Force.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible,” IFL commisioner Todd Tryon said. “The health of our players, coaches, staffs, fans, and sponsors is of utmost importance to our teams and to the league, and we will not compromise on those values.”

