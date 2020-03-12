Spokane Chiefs, Western Hockey League pause season until further notice

From staff reports

Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison announced Thursday season will be paused until further notice.

The Spokane Chiefs, who currently sit third in the U.S. Division standings, have four regular-season games remaining on their schedule, including games at the Spokane Arena on Friday and Saturday. Those games have been postponed.

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” the league said in a release. “We will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. Our goal is to return to play when it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Division members Seattle and Everett announced they would play without fans. Spokane was scheduled to play at Seattle on Tuesday.

No makeup dates or plans have been announced by the WHL.