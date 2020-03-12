On the air
Thu., March 12, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Boxing
7 p.m.: ShoBox The Next Generation … Showtime
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Skiing
2 p.m.: FIS World Cup … NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying … FS1
8 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying … FS1
9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying … FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, Georgia 200 … FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Atlanta 250 … FS1
4 p.m.: Monster Energy AMA Supercross … NBC Sports
Boxing
3:30 p.m.: PBC Prelims … FS1
5 p.m.: PBC, Kirkland vs. Hernandez … FS1
7:30 p.m.: Marriaga vs. Stevenson … ESPN
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship … NBC
Noon: EPGA Tour, Kenya Open … Golf
Rugby
9 a.m.: Wales vs. Scotland … NBC
1 p.m.: France vs. Ireland … NBC
Soccer
5:25 a.m.: Leicester City at Watford … NBC Sports
7:55 a.m.: Burnley at Manchester City … NBC Sports
10:25 a.m.: Chelsea at Aston Villa … NBC Sports
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, Fold of Honor QuikTrip 500 … Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series … NBC Sports
Bowling
10:30 a.m.: PBA, WSOB Cheetah Championship … FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship … NBC
11 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Kenya Open … Golf
Gymnastics
8 p.m.: FIG World Cup … NBC Sports
Rodeo
3 p.m.: PBR, Gwinnett Invitational … CBS Sports
Skiing
10 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports
Soccer
6:55 a.m.: Wolverhampton at West Ham … NBC Sports
7:30 a.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt … FS1
9:25 a.m.: Manchester United at Tottenham … NBC Sports
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.