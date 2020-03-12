On the air

SWX Home
Friday’s TV Highlights

Boxing

7 p.m.: ShoBox The Next Generation … Showtime

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Skiing

2 p.m.: FIS World Cup … NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying … FS1

8 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying … FS1

9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying … FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, Georgia 200 … FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Atlanta 250 … FS1

4 p.m.: Monster Energy AMA Supercross … NBC Sports

Boxing

3:30 p.m.: PBC Prelims … FS1

5 p.m.: PBC, Kirkland vs. Hernandez … FS1

7:30 p.m.: Marriaga vs. Stevenson … ESPN

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship … NBC

Noon: EPGA Tour, Kenya Open … Golf

Rugby

9 a.m.: Wales vs. Scotland … NBC

1 p.m.: France vs. Ireland … NBC

Soccer

5:25 a.m.: Leicester City at Watford … NBC Sports

7:55 a.m.: Burnley at Manchester City … NBC Sports

10:25 a.m.: Chelsea at Aston Villa … NBC Sports

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, Fold of Honor QuikTrip 500 … Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series … NBC Sports

Bowling

10:30 a.m.: PBA, WSOB Cheetah Championship … FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship … NBC

11 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Kenya Open … Golf

Gymnastics

8 p.m.: FIG World Cup … NBC Sports

Rodeo

3 p.m.: PBR, Gwinnett Invitational … CBS Sports

Skiing

10 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports

Soccer

6:55 a.m.: Wolverhampton at West Ham … NBC Sports

7:30 a.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt … FS1

9:25 a.m.: Manchester United at Tottenham … NBC Sports

All events are subject to change.

