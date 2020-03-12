NWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

From staff reports

The NWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments have been canceled over coronavirus concerns, the conference announced Thursday.

The North Idaho College women won their opening-round game last week against Lower Columbia at Everett Community College before the tournament was originally postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NWAC announced Monday that both tournaments had been moved to Clackamas CC in Oregon City, Oregon, and Linn Benton CC in Albany, Oregon.

“We have made many efforts to continue the tournament but in the interest of public health the tournament has been canceled,” the conference said in a release.

The CC Spokane men were set to open their tournament Thursday morning.