GNAC, MSUB Suspends All Spring Athletic Competitions

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Great Northwest Athletic Conference member CEOs voted Thursday to suspend all spring sports activities effective Friday until further notice.

This decision was made in consultation with the member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and all of our fans.

Montana State University Billings affirmed the decision and has also suspended all golf and track and field events as well. Practice will continue.

The decision comes on the heels of the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer all suspending their seasons. The Pac-12 and Western Athletic Conference, as well as NAIA Division I and II national basketball tournaments were also suspended.