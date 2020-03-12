SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Friday, March 13

UPDATED: Thu., March 12, 2020

Soccer

High school boys: Nonleague: Moses Lake at Mt. Spokane, Eastmont at Central Valley, both 4 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at North Creek, 7:30.

Softball

College: NWAC: North Idaho at Walla Walla (DH), 2 p.m.

High school: Nonleague: University at Kamiakin, 3:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.

