Area Sports Menu for Friday, March 13
UPDATED: Thu., March 12, 2020
Soccer
High school boys: Nonleague: Moses Lake at Mt. Spokane, Eastmont at Central Valley, both 4 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at North Creek, 7:30.
Softball
College: NWAC: North Idaho at Walla Walla (DH), 2 p.m.
High school: Nonleague: University at Kamiakin, 3:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.