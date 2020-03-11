Whitworth’s Sweet 16 game at Swarthmore College to be played without fans due to COVID-19 concerns

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The Whitworth men’s basketball game this weekend at Swarthmore College will be played without fans in attendance due to concerns over COVID-19 viral disease, officials at the Pennsylvania school announced in a release Wednesday.

The Pirates and Garnet are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Sweet 16 round of the Division III men’s basketball tournament. It will be televised on the Garnet Sports Network.

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” the release stated. “While there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at Swarthmore College, the epidemic continues to expand, and the College has a responsibility to act in the best interest of the health and well-being of Swarthmore students, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader community.”

Later Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially labeled the outbreak as a pandemic.

Team personnel, credentialed administration and media, as well as gameday staff, will be permitted to attend the game. Any purchased tickets will be refunded, according to the release.

Swarthmore has already extended its spring break until March 20 and plans to hold classes online from then until April 6.

Bowdoin College (in Maine) and the Massachusetts schools Tufts University and Amherst College – which played without fans in attendance last weekend – also announced this week that DIII women’s basketball games at those sites would be close to spectators.

D-III men’s basketball games last weekend were played at 16 sites around the country – though none on the West Coast, where the novel coronavirus is most prevalent. Games at one of those sites, Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, was closed to fans.

This story is developing and will be updated.