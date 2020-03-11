The Spokesman-Review High School Basketball Showcase postponed due to public health concerns

Out of an abundance of caution with regard to the current public health situation, we have decided to postpone The Spokesman-Review High School Basketball Showcase, scheduled for Tuesday at Lewis and Clark High School.

In making this decision, we took into consideration Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s ban of public gatherings of more than 250 people in three western Washington counties, Seattle Public Schools closing for two weeks and the NCAA prohibiting fans from attending the NCAA Tournament games – including at the Spokane Arena.

The S-R is committed to playing the Jack Blair Memorial Girls All-Star Game and the Denny Humphrey Memorial Boys All-Star Game. We will continue to work with LC, the Spokane School District and the city to reschedule as soon as it is feasible and safe for players, coaches, staff and fans.