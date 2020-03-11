Spring brings outdoor fun at Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness

The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness has a packed schedule for the spring months.

On Thursday, in Thompson Falls, Montana, Tony Lewis of the Ice Age Flood Institute will give a presentation on the region’s past.

On March 28, experienced hikers can take part in the 14th annual Goat Mountain Hop. The hike is 7 miles round-trip and gains 4,500 vertical feet. If the weather is clear, stunning views await.

Remember to watch for the Wild Night for Wilderness at Matchwood Brewing. This family-friendly night out hits April 14 with live music and fun for all.

On April 22, stop by Idaho Pour Authority for a tap takeover.

Finally, it’s never too early to prepare for Idaho Gives on May 7. The best day of the year to support nonprofits, Idaho Gives brings together the whole state for nonprofit donations.

Even better, special perks throughout the day could earn your favorite nonprofit additional funding and perks. Last year, FSPW received extra funds for two prizes.

For more information or to register for any of the above hikes or events, visit scotchmanpeaks.org.