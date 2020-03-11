Reader photo: Spotting a saw-whet owl

Buck Domitrovich took this photo of a Northern saw-whet owl on March 4 in the Lewiston-Clarkston area. The owl “usually roosts during the day up under thick tree branches or low-growing juniper, always in dense cover,” Domitrovich said. “You may have to look up under a lot of trees to find one. They are only about 8 inches tall.”

