Reader photo: Spotting a saw-whet owl

UPDATED: Wed., March 11, 2020

Buck Domitrovich took this photo of a Northern saw-whet owl on March 4 in the Lewiston-Clarkston area. The owl “usually roosts during the day up under thick tree branches or low-growing juniper, always in dense cover,” Domitrovich said. “You may have to look up under a lot of trees to find one. They are only about 8 inches tall.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

