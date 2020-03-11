NCAA Tournament will be played without fans in Spokane and elsewhere

The NCAA made the unprecedented move Wednesday of requiring all men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament games to be played in mostly empty arenas.

The reaction to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a huge economic impact on Spokane, which will host first- and second-round men’s games March 19-21.

Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated, said visitors fly into Spokane from all over the country to attend the games, which will now be played without fans inside the Spokane Arena.

“It’s a big deal,” Benson said. “Hosting the NCAAs is significant. It definitely will impact our community and our region on many different levels.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement Wednesday prior to bracket selections, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, that would have compelled thousands of fans to book airline flights to faraway venues to watch their favorite teams.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how covid-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in a statement.

Benson couldn’t put an estimate on the overall economic impact on the Spokane area, but said the NCAA decision will hurt.

“Activities like the NCAA Tournament fill our hotels throughout the entire region and county,” she said. “Our restaurants and stores, from a visitor’s standpoint, they are contributing to our economy in a lot of different ways.”

The Gonzaga men are projected to be a No. 1 seed and play in Spokane over the weekend.

The GU women are projected to be a No. 4 seed, meaning they would host a four-team pod at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“This is devastating, obviously,” said Kate Hudson, spokeswoman for Visit Spokane. “I think public health is the most important thing at this point. But it’s disappointing and upsetting and we will take a huge financial hit in Spokane County in the month of March.”

The economic impact hits hotels, restaurants and vendors who would otherwise be supplying the needs for the capacity crowds inside Spokane Arena, Hudson said.

“This was going to be a big year for Spokane,” she said. “It’s going to be a trickle-down effect losing all these visitors. But I’m hoping we can pull through this and come out the other side.”

The NCAA’s decision came after a day in which National Institutes of Health official Anthony Fauci told a congressional hearing that large gatherings should be prohibited.

The NCAA last week formed an advisory panel of experts and epidemiologists, and Wednesday it recommended playing tournament games without spectators.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” Emmert said. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families.”

The NCAA’s outlook evolved rapidly. In an interview Saturday on CBS, NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said the NCAA is “definitively planning on running the tournament at all 14 sites with fans from the First Four in Dayton to the Final Four in Atlanta.”

On Monday, one member of the panel told the Washington Post they agreed with Gavitt’s assessment.

Three days later, it dramatically altered its most lucrative and marquee event. Instead, all NCAA games will be played in arenas with only essential staff and limited family members allowed to attend, Emmert said.

The NCAA is scheduled to hold the men’s tournament’s First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday. The first and second rounds of the women’s tournament will be hosted in 16 on-campus venues starting March 20.

Mark Starr, owner of David’s Pizza, which is located across the street from the Spokane Arena, said he has no clue what the NCAA decision will mean for his business, which relies on events like the recent State B high school basketball tournament.

“I’m absolutely disappointed. I’m also disappointed for the players,” Starr said. “This is the pinnacle of their careers. Now they have to play in front of an empty house.”

Despite fans not being allowed to attend, Starr said he intends to keep his staff ready to go, anyway.

“We are still planning on having a full house. I’m hoping for the best,” he said. “Look at what this means to Spokane in terms of tourism dollars. This is unprecedented.”

The Associated Press contributed to story which will be updated