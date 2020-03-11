Matt Liere’s fishing-hunting report for March 12

By Matt Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Fly fishing

Medical Lake in southwest Spokane County is seeing some insect hatches that should make fly fishing productive. Judging by the Styrofoam worm containers found around the lake, some fishermen did not read the WDFW regulation booklet. Medical is a selective gear lake and bait is not allowed.

The Spokane River is still open through Sunday, then will be closed until just before Memorial Day. Silver Bow Fly shop reports the Spokane continues to be one of the better late-winter options. Nymphing and streamer tactics would be the best bet if you’re able to squeeze in a trip or two before the close. Try stonefly nymphs, San Juans and jig patterns, or use streamers on sink tips and go flashy. Slow, deeper water is best.

Trout and kokanee

Anglers fishing from shore all over Lake Roosevelt are doing well on trout running 15-20 inches. The general consensus is that the bite at dawn is the most consistent, but there are times when it doesn’t seem to matter. Excellent reports came this week from Hunters and Hanson Harbor.

Some Lake Roosevelt kokanee carry acoustic transmitters that will send signals to the 100 plus receivers on Lake Roosevelt. The tags are black and cylindrical in shape. If you find one in a fish you catch, call the Colville Tribe for instructions on what to do with it.

Trout anglers on Potholes Reservoir are concentrating on the Medicare beach area either trolling wedding ring rigs with a worm or needlefish lure. From shore, fish Power Bait or a marshmallow/egg combination.

Stocking is ramping up in many parts of Idaho as the weather gets warmer. In the Clearwater region, Kiwanis Park Pond is receiving 1,500 rainbow trout. This convenient community pond is located next to the Snake River within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground. Access this levee pond in Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park along Snake River Avenue south of Bridge Street. Another water, Mann Lake, will receive 5,400 rainbow trout. Located in Nez Perce County, this lake provides a multispecies fishery. In addition to rainbow trout, anglers can catch bass, catfish and a variety of panfish. Only electric motors are allowed.

Steelhead and salmon

The chinook bite on Lake Coeur d’Alene has been slow, but a little patience can still yield decent results. Anglers trolling helmeted herring behind dodgers have had some luck, with reports of a 7- and 10-pounder making it into the boat. Trollers averaged 1.2-to-1.4 knots.

Late March to early April is usually the time steelhead enter the Tucannon River near Starbuck, but at this time, even though the water has good color, the river is pretty dead.

Spiny ray

Walleye fishing is picking up on Potholes Reservoir. With the warm weather in the Moses Lake area, that fishery could take off as early as midmonth. It has been good one day and tough the next. The walleye are in the early stages of prespawn and moving around a lot. Vertically jig or cast Blade Baits, Jigging Raps or Whistle Pigs over humps topping out at 25 feet of water. If you’re a troller, pull a Slow Roll hook with either a crawler or a Berkley Killer Crawler with or without a Smile Blade. Troll slowly.

Fishing Lake Roosevelt walleye in March is historically productive and only gets better as the temperatures warm. Anglers testing the waters around Hunters area have been doing well with jigs and plastics at various depths ranging from 120-170 feet.

Fisherman on the Spokane Arm have found sporadic walleye action casting jigs with neutral-colored grub bodies. Water temperatures have been hovering around 42 degrees, but were up notably from a week ago. Most eaters have been caught in 40-50 feet of water. Fluctuating water levels necessitate cautious navigation in particular sections.

Other species

Razor clam enthusiasts can look forward to several digs this month, including a tentatively scheduled two-day dig that corresponds with the annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival on March 21-22.

Washington’s fishing seasons for coastal bottom fish and lingcod will open Saturday under new rules that reflect stronger growth in two rockfish species in recent years.

Burbot are spawning in Idaho’s Kootenai River and its tributaries. During this time, the fish are the most accessible to anglers This is the second season of burbot fishing in the Kootenai following a 26-year closure.

Hunting

Spring turkey hunting for youth hunters is April 4 and 5. The opener for everyone else is April 15. The mild winter means turkey survival over the winter was good, which should make for a great season this spring.

Deer and elk hunters have until March 31 to enter their names into the drawing for a 2020 multiple-season tag, which can greatly increase the opportunity for success in the field. WDFW will hold the drawing in mid-April, randomly selecting names for multiseason deer and elk tags. Winners of the drawing can purchase a special tag allowing them to participate in archery, muzzleloader, and modern firearm general hunting seasons for deer or elk. Winners who purchase the multiple season elk tag can participate in general elk hunting seasons on both sides of the state. The deadline to purchase the multiple-season tag is July 31.

Contact Matt Liere at lierematt@yahoo.com