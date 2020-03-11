Gonzaga AD Mike Roth says it’s unfortunate teams, fans won’t get ‘full tournament experience’ after coronavirus alters NCAA plans

You could say feelings were mixed when the Gonzaga Bulldogs learned Wednesday that NCAA Tournament basketball games would be played in virtually empty arenas – though there was one overriding sentiment.

“At least as of now we’re still playing,” athletic director Mike Roth said.

Roth met with Zags players and coaches after they returned from Las Vegas, where the men won the West Coast Conference Tournament and the NCAA automatic bid that goes with it – though they were assured a spot in the bracket anyway by virtue of a 31-2 season, and would have played their first-round game at the Spokane Arena, to boot.

Likewise, the women’s team is in line to host an early-round pod at the McCarthey Athletic Center. But those games will go on mostly in front of TV cameras, with on-site witness pared back to “essential personnel and limited family,” per an NCAA announcement on Wednesday.

With twin tournaments in Spokane, that leaves Gonzaga perhaps the school most affected by the NCAA’s move, which followed recommendations from health and government officials hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting large crowds.

“It’s going to be different, but it’s still basketball,” Roth said, “and we’re happy we get to keep playing. The Ivy League has already taken steps not only to cancel their conference tournament, but also their spring sports.”

There is still the possibility the NCAA could revisit its decision and cancel the tournament altogether, just as professional leagues continue to evaluate options.

Roth noted that while players are disappointed they won’t get the “full tournament experience,” the school also feels for its fan base and Spokane residents who had already purchased tickets to the men’s tournament games at the Spokane Arena.

“This was going to be a special year that way – our first opportunity to play NCAA men’s games in our hometown, and another chance for our women,” he said. “The support we get is so tremendous. There’s just not many places around the country that get the support we get for these two programs. You saw it in Vegas like we’ve seen it every game at home.

“To not have that opportunity is unfortunate. It’s not anybody’s fault and there’s no one to be mad at. For sure, we’re disappointed, but it’s simply what people around the world are dealing with.”

Roth said he’s certain NCAA president Mark Emmert made the decision in consultation with, among others, his board of governors, which includes a number of university presidents.

“This wasn’t done in a vacuum,” he said. “I’m sure they sought advice and direction from every source they could.”

As yet, however, no details have been released regarding just who might pass through the doors of NCAA arenas, other than the teams.

“We don’t know yet what the definition of ‘limited family’ is,” Roth said, “or how you regulate that. The same goes for ‘essential staff.’ I do know the NCAA will do its best to keep things on as level a playing field as they can when it comes to the tournament.”

Emmert did say that all first- and second-round games will be played at sites previously dedicated. Additional rounds will be played in the same cities, though the NCAA may move games into smaller venues – in particular the Final Four, scheduled to be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Turner and CBS television will telecast all games as scheduled, but no decision has been reached about what other media personnel might be admitted.