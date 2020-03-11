Giants name right-hander Johnny Cueto opening day starter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Right-hander Johnny Cueto will start opening day for the San Francisco Giants.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Wednesday. The Giants are scheduled to open on the road March 26 against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

The 34-year-old Cueto returned last September to make four starts after missing more than 13 months following Tommy John surgery. He went 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA over 16 innings.

An 18-game winner in 2016 during his first season with San Francisco, Cueto signed a $130 million, six-year contract before the 2016 season that runs through 2021. He chose to stay with the Giants after 2017, when he could have opted out.