Area Sports Menu for Thursday, March 12

Basketball

College men: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: Washington State vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State, 11 a.m. NWAC Tournament in Oregon City, Oregon: CC Spokane vs. Chemeketa, 10 a.m.

Golf

College women: Eastern Washington at Pizza Hut Invitational in St. George, Utah, 8 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Fresno State, 11 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.