Spokane Shock to announce field color at fan fest event

From staff reports

The Spokane Shock will be hosting a fan fest event Thursday at the Spokane Arena as the team prepares to return to the gridiron.

The event is free and will run from 4-7:30 p.m., with practice going from 5-7 p.m..

The Shock will reveal their new field, have an autograph session and other promotional events.

Spokane’s first game as it returns to the Indoor Football League will be March 22 at Bismarck, with the first home game March 26 against San Diego.