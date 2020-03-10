NWAC basketball tournaments rescheduled, set to begin Thursday

From staff reports

The NWAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been moved and rescheduled, the conference announced.

The tournament began last week at Everett CC in Everett before being postponed as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The men’s tournament will take place Thursday through Sunday at Clackamas CC in Oregon City, Oregon.

The Community Colleges of Spokane men will match up with Chemeketa in the first round at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The women’s tournament will have the first two rounds at Linn Benton CC in Albany, Oregon, on Thursday and Friday before moving to Clackamas CC for the semifinals and finals on Saturday and Sunday.

The North Idaho College women, who won their opening-round game last week against Lower Columbia before the tournament was postponed, will play Friday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between Everett and Umpqua.