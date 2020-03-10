Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s: 3 keys from the Bulldogs’ victory over the Gaels in the WCC Tournament title game
UPDATED: Tue., March 10, 2020
Offensive MVP
Freshman forward Drew Timme came off the bench and came up big. Timme scored nine points in the final 3 minutes of the first half to help the Zags erase a six-point deficit and take a 42-41 lead at the break. Timme scored 15 of his 17 points in the opening half. He made 7 of 8 shots.
Defensive MVP
Admon Gilder was impressive at both ends of the court. In addition to scoring 15 points, Gilder was strong on defense, including a lengthy shift in the second half on Saint Mary’s scoring machine Jordan Ford that corresponded with the Zags opening up a comfortable lead. Gilder also helped slow down Malik Fitts after the junior’s hot early start.
Key moment
Gonzaga put the Gaels away with a 20-4 burst in the second half. Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Gilder scored on a nice feed from Filip Petrusev. Gilder’s 3 pushed the Zags in front 78-56 with 4:35 left.

