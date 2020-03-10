Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s: 3 keys from the Bulldogs’ victory over the Gaels in the WCC Tournament title game

Offensive MVP

Freshman forward Drew Timme came off the bench and came up big. Timme scored nine points in the final 3 minutes of the first half to help the Zags erase a six-point deficit and take a 42-41 lead at the break. Timme scored 15 of his 17 points in the opening half. He made 7 of 8 shots.

Timme is single-handedly keeping @ZagMBB in the game. This first half has been wildy impressive. Bodies his way down and utilizes sound footwork to give himself an easy shot pic.twitter.com/oRBx04f7wp — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 11, 2020

Defensive MVP

Admon Gilder was impressive at both ends of the court. In addition to scoring 15 points, Gilder was strong on defense, including a lengthy shift in the second half on Saint Mary’s scoring machine Jordan Ford that corresponded with the Zags opening up a comfortable lead. Gilder also helped slow down Malik Fitts after the junior’s hot early start.

Key moment

Gonzaga put the Gaels away with a 20-4 burst in the second half. Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Gilder scored on a nice feed from Filip Petrusev. Gilder’s 3 pushed the Zags in front 78-56 with 4:35 left.