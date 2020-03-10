Frey, Pridgett Highlight Montana’s Big Sky Conference Honors
Tue., March 10, 2020
Today the Big Sky Conference announced their all-conference teams for the men’s side and two Treasure State seniors earned first team nominations.
For Montana State, senior point guard Harald Frey earned first-team honors after averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game to help the Cats to a first-round bye in the Big Sky Tournament.
Frey also is top-5 all-time in school history in points, assists, three-point field goals and numerous other statistical categories.
Speaking of historical, fellow first-team guard Sayeed Pridgett—after averaging 19.8 points per game this season—is fourth all-time in Montana program history with 1,679 career points after passing former Griz guard Ahmad Rorie this past Saturday.
Along with being a top scorer in Montana history and in the Big Sky, Pridgett was also tops in the conference with 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to go along with 46 steals.
While Pridgett was voted the Big Sky’s Preseason Player of the Year, the final MVP award went to Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, who averaged over 18 points and 10 rebounds per game while also leading the Eagles to a regular season title.
Here are the other selections from the 2019-20 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team:
FIRST TEAM:
Jonah Radebaugh, Guard, Senior, Northern Colorado
Holland Woods, Guard, Junior, Portland State
SECOND TEAM:
Jacob Davison, Guard, Junior, Eastern Washington
Jerrick Harding, Guard, Senior, Weber State
Kendal Manuel, Guard, Senior, Montana
Trevon Allen, Guard, Senior, Idaho
Bodie Hume, Guard, Sophomore, Northern Colorado
THIRD TEAM:
Joshua Patton, Center, Senior, Sacramento State
Cameron Shelton, Guard, Sophomore, Northern Arizona
Kim Aiken Jr., Guard, Sophomore, Eastern Washington
Brooks DeBisschop, Forward, Senior, Northern Arizona
Jubrile Belo, Forward, Sophomore, Montana State
HONORABLE MENTION:
Bernie Andre, Forward, Junior, Northern Arizona
Cameron Oluyitan, Forward, Senior, Southern Utah
Sal Nuhu, Center, Senior, Portland State
Cody John, Guard, Senior, Weber State
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, Guard, Senior Sacramento State
INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS:
Newcomer of the Year: Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Freshman of the Year: Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Montana
Defensive Player of the Year: Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado
Top Reserve: Kai Edwards, Northern Colorado
