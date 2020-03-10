Frey, Pridgett Highlight Montana’s Big Sky Conference Honors

By Keith Demolder SWX

Today the Big Sky Conference announced their all-conference teams for the men’s side and two Treasure State seniors earned first team nominations.

For Montana State, senior point guard Harald Frey earned first-team honors after averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game to help the Cats to a first-round bye in the Big Sky Tournament.

Frey also is top-5 all-time in school history in points, assists, three-point field goals and numerous other statistical categories.

Speaking of historical, fellow first-team guard Sayeed Pridgett—after averaging 19.8 points per game this season—is fourth all-time in Montana program history with 1,679 career points after passing former Griz guard Ahmad Rorie this past Saturday.

Along with being a top scorer in Montana history and in the Big Sky, Pridgett was also tops in the conference with 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to go along with 46 steals.

While Pridgett was voted the Big Sky’s Preseason Player of the Year, the final MVP award went to Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, who averaged over 18 points and 10 rebounds per game while also leading the Eagles to a regular season title.

Here are the other selections from the 2019-20 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team:

FIRST TEAM:

Jonah Radebaugh, Guard, Senior, Northern Colorado

Holland Woods, Guard, Junior, Portland State

SECOND TEAM:

Jacob Davison, Guard, Junior, Eastern Washington

Jerrick Harding, Guard, Senior, Weber State

Kendal Manuel, Guard, Senior, Montana

Trevon Allen, Guard, Senior, Idaho

Bodie Hume, Guard, Sophomore, Northern Colorado

THIRD TEAM:

Joshua Patton, Center, Senior, Sacramento State

Cameron Shelton, Guard, Sophomore, Northern Arizona

Kim Aiken Jr., Guard, Sophomore, Eastern Washington

Brooks DeBisschop, Forward, Senior, Northern Arizona

Jubrile Belo, Forward, Sophomore, Montana State

HONORABLE MENTION:

Bernie Andre, Forward, Junior, Northern Arizona

Cameron Oluyitan, Forward, Senior, Southern Utah

Sal Nuhu, Center, Senior, Portland State

Cody John, Guard, Senior, Weber State

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, Guard, Senior Sacramento State

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS:

Newcomer of the Year: Jubrile Belo, Montana State

Freshman of the Year: Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Montana

Defensive Player of the Year: Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado

Top Reserve: Kai Edwards, Northern Colorado