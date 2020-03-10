College baseball: Stephen Lund leads Gonzaga in rout of Washington State
Tue., March 10, 2020
Stephen Lund batted 4 for 6 with three doubles and six RBIs, and Gonzaga beat Washington State 15-3 Tuesday in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Ernie Yake added three runs on a 3-for-5 effort, finishing a home run short of the cycle. Brett Harris also scored three runs.
The Bulldogs (6-10) erupted for nine runs in the third inning to turn a 1-1 game into a rout. Lund had two doubles in the frame, driving in three runs. Jack Machtolf, Josh Bristyan and Anthony Garrett also had RBI hits in the inning.
“We did a good job of taking advantage of our opportunities today, especially Stephen Lund. He had a big day offensively,” said Gonzaga head coach Mark Machtolf in a news release.
Kyle Manzardo went 2 for 4 with a homer for the Cougars (7-9), extending his hitting streak to 16.
Regan Haas (1-0) picked up the win after working three innings in relief of GU starter Keaton Knueppel.
Brody Barnum (0-1) gave up five runs on four hits for WSU. The Cougars staff walked nine batters and hit four.
