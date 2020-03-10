Big Sky Tournament: Sisters Lizzy Klinker, Natalie Klinker lift Idaho women to quarterfinal win over Portland State

BOISE – Much like last year’s Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal loss to Portland State, Idaho was ice-cold from 3-point range.

The rematch, which pitted No. 2 seed Idaho and No. 7 seed Portland State in a Big Sky quarterfinal at CenturyLink Arena, saw the Vandals shoot 1 for 17 from beyond the arc, similar to 2019 (6 for 29) when the Vikings shocked top-seeded Idaho.

This time, Idaho countered inside with sisters Natalie and Lizzy Klinker and Beyonce Bea, downing Portland State 56-54 and advancing to Wednesday’s semifinal against third-seeded Idaho State, which defeated Southern Utah 70-63 in Tuesday’s late quarterfinal.

Natalie Klinker, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds, stood out in the fourth quarter.

Klinker secured an offensive rebound at the 2:18 mark and proceeded to complete a three-point play, giving Idaho a 51-50 lead it didn’t relinquish.

Portland State (16-16), which won last year’s Big Sky Tournament as a No. 4 seed, was efficient from 3-point range (5 for 8) for the second straight night, but Idaho didn’t surrender many open looks.

“We took away some things they wanted to do,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “We were confident coming in.”

Lizzy Klinker had 19 points, and Bea totaled 16 points and eight rebounds.

Gina Marxen, Idaho’s first-team All-Big Sky guard, was 0 for 7 from 3-point range, but made it a point to get the ball inside down the stretch, totaling nine assists.

Idaho also totaled 16 offensive rebounds to Portland State’s three.

Tatiana Struen (18 points) led Portland State. Kylie Jimenez, who had 22 points and nine points in last year’s upset of Idaho, was held to four points.