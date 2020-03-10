SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Big Sky Tournament: Sisters Lizzy Klinker, Natalie Klinker lift Idaho women to quarterfinal win over Portland State

UPDATED: Tue., March 10, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

BOISE – Much like last year’s Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal loss to Portland State, Idaho was ice-cold from 3-point range.

The rematch, which pitted No. 2 seed Idaho and No. 7 seed Portland State in a Big Sky quarterfinal at CenturyLink Arena, saw the Vandals shoot 1 for 17 from beyond the arc, similar to 2019 (6 for 29) when the Vikings shocked top-seeded Idaho.

This time, Idaho countered inside with sisters Natalie and Lizzy Klinker and Beyonce Bea, downing Portland State 56-54 and advancing to Wednesday’s semifinal against third-seeded Idaho State, which defeated Southern Utah 70-63 in Tuesday’s late quarterfinal.

Natalie Klinker, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds, stood out in the fourth quarter.

Klinker secured an offensive rebound at the 2:18 mark and proceeded to complete a three-point play, giving Idaho a 51-50 lead it didn’t relinquish.

Portland State (16-16), which won last year’s Big Sky Tournament as a No. 4 seed, was efficient from 3-point range (5 for 8) for the second straight night, but Idaho didn’t surrender many open looks.

“We took away some things they wanted to do,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “We were confident coming in.”

Lizzy Klinker had 19 points, and Bea totaled 16 points and eight rebounds.

Gina Marxen, Idaho’s first-team All-Big Sky guard, was 0 for 7 from 3-point range, but made it a point to get the ball inside down the stretch, totaling nine assists.

Idaho also totaled 16 offensive rebounds to Portland State’s three.

Tatiana Struen (18 points) led Portland State. Kylie Jimenez, who had 22 points and nine points in last year’s upset of Idaho, was held to four points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.