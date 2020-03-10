SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, March 11

Basketball

College men: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: Washington vs. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.; Washington State vs. Colorado, 8:30. Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Idaho vs. Southern Utah, 11 a.m.

College women: Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Idaho vs. Idaho State, 7 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.

