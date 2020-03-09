Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga-San Francisco: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Dons in the WCC Tournament semifinals

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Offensive MVP

Joel Ayayi delivered time after time in the final 4 minutes, scoring eight of his 14 points as Gonzaga held off the Dons. His runner in the lane gave Gonzaga the lead for good, 71-69, and he added six more points down the stretch. Ayayi had 12 of his 14 points in the closing half. He finished 5 of 11 from the field.

Defensive MVP

This wasn’t Gonzaga’s best night defensively. The Dons scored consistently on post-ups inside and with dribble penetration. We’ll give the nod to Corey Kipsert, who had some success on Charles Minlend, who went 0 of 4 from distance, as well on Jordan Ratinho, who finished with just five points.

Key moment

It was tied at 69 when Ayayi went to work. The sophomore guard hit back-to-back baskets to put Gonzaga up by four. He scored eight of GU’s nine points in a 9-2 run that pushed Gonzaga in front 78-72.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.