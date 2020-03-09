Gonzaga remains second in AP poll behind Kansas

As far as Gonzaga is concerned, there was no movement in the AP poll and bracket projections and minor movement in the NET rankings.

The second-ranked Bulldogs didn’t play last week and No. 1 Kansas dug out two wins to clinch the Big 12 regular-season title. The Jayhawks received every first-place vote for the second straight week.

Gonzaga (29-2), which faces San Francisco tonight at 6 in the WCC Tournament semifinals, received 1,546 points, 79 behind the Jayhawks and 39 in front of No. 3 Dayton.

Florida State, Baylor, San Diego State, Creighton, Kentucky, Michigan State and Duke rounded out the top 10. BYU is No. 14. Saint Mary’s received nine points.

The Zags bounced between second and third in the NET rankings during the week but returned to No. 2 through Sunday’s games. Kansas is No. 1, BYU No. 9 and Saint Mary’s No. 31.

Gonzaga continues to be the top seed in the West in Joe Lunardi’s and Jerry Palm’s bracket projections. San Diego State’s loss to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game dropped the Aztecs to the No. 2 seed in the West.

Lunardi and Palm project the Zags’ first-round opponent at the Spokane Arena to be the winner of Prairie View A&M-Siena.

Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton held down the top three spots in the USA Today rankings. The Jayhawks received all 32 first-place votes. The Zags are 45 points behind Kansas and 12 in front of Dayton.