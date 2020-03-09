Gonzaga Women's Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga women

Gonzaga-Portland: 3 keys to the Pilots’ victory over the Bulldogs in the women’s WCC Tournament semifinals

UPDATED: Mon., March 9, 2020

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward LeeAnne Wirth (4) drives to the hoop against Portland Pilots forward Alex Fowler (12) during the first half of a West Coast Conference semifinal basketball game on Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Orleans in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

Offensive MVP

Alex Fowler of Portland, the Newcomer of the Year in the West Coast Conference, had 22 points and nine rebounds – both game-highs – to lead the Pilots to one of the biggest wins in school history.

Defensive MVP

Gonzaga’s Jenn Wirth had a team-high eight rebounds and two steals for the Zags along with a team-high 19 points.

Key moment

With Gonzaga leading 69-68 with 10 seconds to play, Portland’s Haylee Andrews drove downcourt and pulled up for a jump shot that found nothing but net and gave the Pilots a upset win.

