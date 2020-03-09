Gonzaga-Portland: 3 keys to the Pilots’ victory over the Bulldogs in the women’s WCC Tournament semifinals

Offensive MVP

Alex Fowler of Portland, the Newcomer of the Year in the West Coast Conference, had 22 points and nine rebounds – both game-highs – to lead the Pilots to one of the biggest wins in school history.

Defensive MVP

Gonzaga’s Jenn Wirth had a team-high eight rebounds and two steals for the Zags along with a team-high 19 points.

Key moment

With Gonzaga leading 69-68 with 10 seconds to play, Portland’s Haylee Andrews drove downcourt and pulled up for a jump shot that found nothing but net and gave the Pilots a upset win.