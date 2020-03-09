Freije, Binford Earn Top Conference Honors

By Keith Demolder SWX

Sometimes the best things in life come in pairs. Today, that motto was especially true for the Montana State Bobcats women’s basketball team.

The Big Sky Conference announced their All-Conference Women’s selections for the 2019-2020 season Monday, which included Montana State head coach Tricia Binford and senior forward Fallyn Freije.

Fallyn, the Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year selection, proved award voters correct by taking home the 2020 Player of the Year award as the league’s most valuable player.

The transfer from North Dakota averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, among top 10 in the conference in both categories en route to a Big Sky regular season title.

A big part of that regular season title was the coaching efforts of the Big Sky’s 2020 Coach of the Year Tricia Binford. Binford led the team to a 23-6 overall and 19-1 conference record this season—the best record Montana State’s ever had in the Big Sky.

This marks the second time Binford has been named Coach of the Year after also earning the nod in 2016.

Here are the other selections from the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team:

FIRST TEAM

Fallyn Freije, Forward, Montana State, Senior

Rebecca Cardenas, Guard, Southern Utah, Senior

Khiarica Rasheed, Forward, Northern Arizona, Junior

Gina Marxen, Guard, Idaho, Sophomore

Mckenzie Johnston, Guard, Montana, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Jacey Bailey, Guard/Forward, Northern Arizona, Junior

Callie Bourne, Guard, Idaho State, Sophomore

Kennedy Nicholas, Forward, Sacramento State, Senior

Dora Goles, Guard, Idaho State, Junior

Oliana Squires, Guard, Montana State, Senior

THIRD TEAM

Beyonce Bea, Guard, Idaho, Freshman

Lizzy Klinker, Forward, Idaho, Senior

Kylie Jiminez, Guard, Portland State, Junior

Alexis Chapman, Guard, Northern Colorado, Junior

Desirae Hansen, Guard, Portland State, Sophomore

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Alisha Davis, Forward, Northern Colorado, Freshman

Caitlin Malvar, Guard, Northern Arizona, Junior

Bella Cravens, Center, Eastern Washington, Sophomore

Darian White, Guard, Montana State, Freshman

Harley Hansen, Guard, Southern Utah, Senior

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Defensive Player of the Year: Rebecca Cardenas, Southern Utah

Newcomer of the Year: Nina Radford, Northern Arizona

Freshman of the Year: Darian White, Montana State

Top Reserve of the Year: Tori Martell, Montana State