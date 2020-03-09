Freije, Binford Earn Top Conference Honors
Mon., March 9, 2020
Sometimes the best things in life come in pairs. Today, that motto was especially true for the Montana State Bobcats women’s basketball team.
The Big Sky Conference announced their All-Conference Women’s selections for the 2019-2020 season Monday, which included Montana State head coach Tricia Binford and senior forward Fallyn Freije.
Fallyn, the Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year selection, proved award voters correct by taking home the 2020 Player of the Year award as the league’s most valuable player.
The transfer from North Dakota averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, among top 10 in the conference in both categories en route to a Big Sky regular season title.
A big part of that regular season title was the coaching efforts of the Big Sky’s 2020 Coach of the Year Tricia Binford. Binford led the team to a 23-6 overall and 19-1 conference record this season—the best record Montana State’s ever had in the Big Sky.
This marks the second time Binford has been named Coach of the Year after also earning the nod in 2016.
Here are the other selections from the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team:
FIRST TEAM
Fallyn Freije, Forward, Montana State, Senior
Rebecca Cardenas, Guard, Southern Utah, Senior
Khiarica Rasheed, Forward, Northern Arizona, Junior
Gina Marxen, Guard, Idaho, Sophomore
Mckenzie Johnston, Guard, Montana, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Jacey Bailey, Guard/Forward, Northern Arizona, Junior
Callie Bourne, Guard, Idaho State, Sophomore
Kennedy Nicholas, Forward, Sacramento State, Senior
Dora Goles, Guard, Idaho State, Junior
Oliana Squires, Guard, Montana State, Senior
THIRD TEAM
Beyonce Bea, Guard, Idaho, Freshman
Lizzy Klinker, Forward, Idaho, Senior
Kylie Jiminez, Guard, Portland State, Junior
Alexis Chapman, Guard, Northern Colorado, Junior
Desirae Hansen, Guard, Portland State, Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Alisha Davis, Forward, Northern Colorado, Freshman
Caitlin Malvar, Guard, Northern Arizona, Junior
Bella Cravens, Center, Eastern Washington, Sophomore
Darian White, Guard, Montana State, Freshman
Harley Hansen, Guard, Southern Utah, Senior
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Defensive Player of the Year: Rebecca Cardenas, Southern Utah
Newcomer of the Year: Nina Radford, Northern Arizona
Freshman of the Year: Darian White, Montana State
Top Reserve of the Year: Tori Martell, Montana State
