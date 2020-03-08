Area baseball: Gonzaga earns four-game split with Cal State Northridge

From staff reports

Jack Machtolf drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Josh Bristyan followed with a one-out sacrifice fly as the Gonzaga Bulldogs rallied to beat the visiting Cal State Northridge Mustangs 4-2 on Sunday, splitting the four-game nonconference series.

Ryan Sullivan reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Issac Barrera to put GU (5-10) up 1-0 in the first inning.

Robert Bullard’s solo home run for the Matadors (10-5) knotted the score in the third, and Denzel Clarke put CSUN up 2-1 with an RBI double in the fifth.

Brett Harris hit a sac fly in the seventh to pull GU even.

William Kempner (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only a walk, to pick up the win.

Washington State 15, Niagara 2: Collin Montez had a three-run home run and a two-run single, and the Cougars (9-6) completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Purple Aces (5-8) with the victory.

Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run homer, singled, walked twice and was hit by a pitch, scoring five runs for WSU.

Bryce Moyle started for the Cougars but didn’t qualify for the win, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out five. Connor Barison followed Moyle with two perfect innings to get the win, striking out three.

The Cougars won for the seventh time in eight games.

Pacific 8, Whitworth 1: Tyler Quinn went 4 for 5 with a solo home run and a double, scoring a pair of runs, to lead the Boxers (9-7, 7-2) past the Pirates (11-5, 4-2) in the rubber game of a three-game Northwest Conference series.

Jaxsen Sweum drove in the only Pirates run with a single.

Tyson Yamane (1-2) was roughed up in a start for Whitworth, surrendering eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits and two walks in four innings. Brett Thomas followed with four shutout innings.

CC Spokane 17, Clackamas 0: McKabe Cottrell fired a seven-inning no-hitter, allowing only two walks while striking out nine, as the Sasquatch crushed the visiting Cougars in nonconference play.