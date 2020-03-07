Washington State makes sixth addition to defensive line, signing Laney College’s Amir Mujahid

Mike Leach’s staff beefed up Washington State’s defensive line in December, adding two interior linemen and one edge rusher during the early signing period.

When Nick Rolovich replaced Leach as head coach in January, he continued to focus on adding depth on the defensive line, signing two more players on the traditional Feb. 5 signing day. The Cougars weren’t done then, either.

Amir Mujahid, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive tackle/defensive end who played the last two seasons at Laney College in Oakland, California, signed with Washington State on Saturday, making him the sixth defensive lineman to join the Cougars since the 2019 season ended.

Mujahid, who played at Berkeley High before attending Laney, committed to WSU earlier in the day and the school officially announced his addition a few hours later. Mujahid recently took an official visit to Pullman.

Per his Twitter bio, Mujahid holds other offers from Northern Arizona, Morehead State, Jacksonville University, Adams State and Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Although he doesn’t have a recruiting profile on 247Sports.com, Rivals.com or ESPN.com, Mujahid created a bio for himself on NCSAsports.org and explains that “various circumstances” prohibited him from playing football until he arrived at Berkeley High. He called the final two games of his freshman year – which he missed due to being academically ineligible – an “eye opener.”

Mujahid said an academic program called “Rise” helped him improve his grades and he graduated from junior college in December with a 3.3 grade-point-average, earning All-Bay Conference honors on the football field.

He confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Saturday that he won’t be on campus early enough to participate in spring football, but should arrive in Pullman by May.

The junior college transfer was a member of Laney’s 2018 CCCAA national championship-winning squad and played for the 2019 team that was featured on the Netflix original series “Last Chance U.”

The popular documentary show will air its fifth season this summer, which should allow WSU fans to get to know Mujahid before he wears a Cougars uniform for the first time.

In its third season, “Last Chance U” spotlighted an Independence (Kansas) Community College team with current WSU wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.

In 2018, Mujahid played in 12 of 13 games, recording 32 tackles, one sack and five tackles for loss. The Eagles went 11-2 while allowing just 19 points per game.

During Mujahid’s sophomore season, he had 36 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and 7 1/2 tackles for loss, adding two fumble recoveries.