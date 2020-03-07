State 2A, 1A: Second-half burst lifts top-seeded Lynden over West Valley girls for title

From staff reports

YAKIMA – After back-to-back buzzer-beaters lifted the West Valley girls into the State 2A title game, the Eagles ran into a Lynden team which didn’t allow for a third magical moment.

Keylie Hershey scored 22 points, leading the top-seeded Lions to a 60-38 victory over West Valley on Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The eighth-seeded Eagles (21-5) trailed 20-15 at the half, but Lynden (26-1) used a 20-8 third quarter to pull away for the championship.

Hailey Marlow led WV with 15 points.

The second-place finish is West Valley’s highest since winning a state title in 1997.

North Kitsap 56, Clarkston 53: Jonas La Tour scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the third-seeded Vikings (24-4) held off the seventh-seeded Bantams (20-6) in the State 2A boys championship game.

Tru Allen scored 26 points for Clarkston, which won back-to-back titles in 2015 and ’16.

Trey Dreadfulwater added nine points for the Bantams, who shot 39.5% from the floor and 25% (6 for 24) from 3-point range.

Kobe McMillian chipped in 17 points for North Kitsap, which claimed its first title.

Freeman 49, La Salle 40: Jordyn Goldsmith grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 12 points, lifting the fourth-seeded Scotties (22-4) over the fifth-seeded Lightning (21-4) in the State 1A girls third-place game.

Anna Chisholm paced Freeman with 16 points, while Sorrel Aldendorf added 10 points off the bench.

The third-place finish is Freeman’s highest since placing second in 2012.