Spokane Chiefs beat Calgary 6-3, extend win streak to nine

From staff reports

CALGARY, Alberta – The wins, and the milestones, keep coming for the Spokane Chiefs.

Leif Mattson and Luke Toporowski scored two goals apiece, Eli Zummack added a career-high five assists, and Spokane defeated Calgary 6-3 on Saturday for its ninth straight win.

Adam Beckman added his Western Hockey League-leading 48th goal of the season for the Chiefs (40-18-4-1, 85 points), who matched their win total from last season.

Mattson and Toporowski netted 22 seconds apart in the first period to get Spokane off to a hot start.

The game plan went haywire in the second, however, as Orca Wiesblatt, Cael Zimmerman and Rory Neill scored for the Hitmen (35-24-4-1, 75) during a six-minute, 25-second stretch.

The Chiefs used another quick back-to-back goal spurt, this time Beckman and Toporowski at 15:22 and 15:52, respectively, to retake the lead entering the third.

Ty Smith and Mattson added insurance goals in the final period to put the game away.

Zummack leads the WHL with 63 assists. He has 18 assists during the Chiefs’ nine-game streak, including at least one in each game.

Mattson added two assists for a career-best four-point night.

Lukas Parik made 26 saves for Spokane, which went 6-0 against the Central Division and 11-1 against the Eastern Conference.