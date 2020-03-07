Jack Machtolf’s walk-off single helps Gonzaga split doubleheader with Cal State Northridge
Sat., March 7, 2020
Jack Machtolf had a walk-off RBI single, and Gonzaga rallied to defeat Cal State Northridge 4-3 in the opener of a doubleheader Saturday at Patterson Complex.
The Zags trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, but Ernie Yake led off the frame with a single up the midde. Brett Harris followed with an RBI double to tie the game. After a popup by Tyler Rando, Ryan Sullivan was intentionally walked. Harris then made it to third on a fielder’s choice and came home on Machtolf’s hit.
GU went ahead 2-0 in the first thanks to a sacrfice fly by Sullivan and an RBI single by Stephen Lund.
The Matadors responded with all three of their runs in the second. Jose Ruiz launched a two-run homer to make it 2-2, and Carlos Arellano added an RBI single.
It was a pitchers’ duel from then until the ninth. GU starter Alek Jacob struck out six over five innings. Alec Gomez (2-0) then worked the remaining four innings, surrendering only one hit.
Blaine Traxel (2-1) tossed a complete game for CSUN.
In the second game, Cal State Northridge got a measure of revenge as Sean Skelly had a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning off Gabriel Hughes (0-2) for a 4-3 win.
Lund and Yake both homered for the Bulldogs (4-10), and Rando tied the game at three in the eighth win an RBI single.
Elijah Garcia (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth for the Matadors (10-4), and Blake Schriever pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.