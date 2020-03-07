Jack Machtolf’s walk-off single helps Gonzaga split doubleheader with Cal State Northridge

From staff reports

Jack Machtolf had a walk-off RBI single, and Gonzaga rallied to defeat Cal State Northridge 4-3 in the opener of a doubleheader Saturday at Patterson Complex.

The Zags trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, but Ernie Yake led off the frame with a single up the midde. Brett Harris followed with an RBI double to tie the game. After a popup by Tyler Rando, Ryan Sullivan was intentionally walked. Harris then made it to third on a fielder’s choice and came home on Machtolf’s hit.

GU went ahead 2-0 in the first thanks to a sacrfice fly by Sullivan and an RBI single by Stephen Lund.

The Matadors responded with all three of their runs in the second. Jose Ruiz launched a two-run homer to make it 2-2, and Carlos Arellano added an RBI single.

It was a pitchers’ duel from then until the ninth. GU starter Alek Jacob struck out six over five innings. Alec Gomez (2-0) then worked the remaining four innings, surrendering only one hit.

Blaine Traxel (2-1) tossed a complete game for CSUN.

In the second game, Cal State Northridge got a measure of revenge as Sean Skelly had a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning off Gabriel Hughes (0-2) for a 4-3 win.

Lund and Yake both homered for the Bulldogs (4-10), and Rando tied the game at three in the eighth win an RBI single.

Elijah Garcia (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth for the Matadors (10-4), and Blake Schriever pitched the ninth for his fourth save.