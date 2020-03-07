‘He never gave up. He inspired me’: Colfax’s JonJon Kinley to receive WIAA Jace Malek True Spirit Award

Colfax sophomore JonJon Kinley strolled through the airy Spokane Arena on Wednesday with a smile as wide as the Bulldogs’ student section.

Small in stature but towering in spirit, Kinley’s cheery disposition stood out among a royal-blue contingent that made the short trek to Spokane to watch the Colfax boys and girls basketball teams at the State 2B tournament.

He walks much differently than his peers and is a foot shorter than most, the painful result of spina bifida – a spinal disease responsible for several surgeries – muscular problems and stunted growth.

That’s where most of the distinctions end for Kinley, a three-sport athlete whose 3.87 grade-point average is among the best at the little school a stone’s throw from U.S. Highway 195.

More remarkable than his drive and infectious positivity is his story.

Kinley, a child once in the hands of human traffickers in Guatemala before his 2011 adoption, counts his blessings, not his setbacks.

“He’s out there touching kids’ lives,” Colfax track coach Jason Cooper said. “He works hard, he encourages, and I don’t think I’ve seen Jon have a bad day.”

Colfax students and faculty leave interactions with Kinley with warmth and perspective.

Those efforts aren’t going unrewarded.

Kinley will be recognized Saturday night during the 2B championship games, as he will receive the WIAA Jace Malek True Spirit Award.

Malek, a former West Valley football and wrestling star, died of cancer in 2016 at age 18 while a member of the Idaho football team.

Known by many for his hard work and positive approach, Malek was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma a week before signing with the Vandals. The school still honored his scholarship, although the disease forced doctors to amputate his right leg a month before he was to report to fall camp.

“Knowing all the adversity that JonJon has been up against, the battles he’s overcome and continues to compete as a multisport athlete, is truly inspiring,” WIAA Executive Director and Lind-Ritzville athletic director Greg Whitmore said. “That’s what this award is all about, and I know that Jace would be proud of Jon accepting this award in his name.”

Kinley won two individual state titles last spring at the 1A/2B/1B ambulatory track meet at Eastern Washington, claiming victories in the 200-meter dash and discus. He also took second in the 100, helping the Bulldogs win the boys team title.

He was also a member of the football and basketball programs.

“He is loved by his teammates, has a team-first approach and comes to practice with an incredible work ethic,” Colfax boys basketball coach Reece Jenkin said.

Colfax's JonJon Kinley competes in the Ambulatory Boys 100m during the Washington State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Cheney, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Kinley, who hopes to eventually be a member of the varsity basketball team, feels honored to be given an award in Malek’s name.

“It feels nice to win an award like this, because, like me, Jace Malek had to try and overcome physical setbacks, and he never gave up. He inspired me,” Kinley said.

“I’m not sure what people think of me when I play sports, but I give it my best. Malek said, ‘Never surrender,’ and I’m not surrendering.”

Todd and Jamie Kinley didn’t surrender, either.

The Spokane natives and Colfax residents tried to be parents for years. When it became apparent that they wouldn’t be able to have children of their own, they went the adoption route.

During a mission trip to Guatemala, Todd, a youth pastor, and Jamie, who works in finance, discovered JonJon at a local orphanage where he lived for eight years.

Guatemalan authorities rescued JonJon as an infant from a human trafficking ring before placing him in the orphanage of 500 children, many who had the same first name of Jon.

But JonJon stood out.

During a visit to the orphanage, Jamie initially noticed the small boy being bullied by other orphans.

He still smiled.

“His spirit just jumped out at us,” Todd said. “The way he interacted with everyone. His love for life was like it is today.”

Todd, an assistant track coach at Colfax, and Jamie, the school’s head cross country coach, proceeded to endure a 3 1/2-year adoption process to get JonJon to the United States.

When he made the move to Colfax at age 8, he said he didn’t know a word of English. The second-grader was nervous about the transition, but said the community helped make it easier.

“I love Colfax,” he said. “It’s a very special place with with friendly people who make sure you’re OK.”

Todd is excited to see his son accept the award.

“It’s a true honor,” Todd said. “What people see in public is what we see at home. God has given us such a blessing.”