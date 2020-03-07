SWX Home
College baseball: Washington State rolls to 10-4 win over Niagara

Jack Smith and Kyle Manzardo each scored three runs on 4-for-5 efforts, and Washington State defeated Niagara 10-4 at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Tyler Lasch added two RBIs for the Cougars (8-6), who have won the first three of the four-game series.

WSU starter A.J. Block (2-1) struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, and Brody Barnum allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings of relief, adding four strikeouts.

Matthew Wiggins (0-2) lasted just 1 1/3 innings for the Eagles (5-7).

Whitworth 8-1, Pacific 7-5: Jaxsen Sweum went 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, and the Pirates held on to beat the Boxers in the first game of a doubleheader in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Luke Bruno added a pair of RBIs for Whitworth.

Whits starter Austin Rice struck out six while giving up six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings. Landon Shigeta allowed one run on four hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief, and Connor Grytdal worked the final two frames for his second save.

Pacific starter Derek Eubanks (2-2) gave up six runs, five earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

Ryan Krout and Andrew Thomas had two RBIs apiece as the Boxers (8-7, 6-2 Northwest Conference) won the second game.

Pacific starter Tyler Nakata (2-1) gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings, and Tyler Oscarson completed the final 3 2/3 innings for his first save.

Whitworth (11-4, 4-1) starter Matthew Young (2-1) surrendered five runs in six innings.

