WCC Tournament roundup: Loyola Marymount men beat San Diego in opener

Staff and wire reports

LAS VEGAS – Keli Leaupepe had 23 points and 10 rebounds as eighth-seeded Loyola Marymount defeated No. 9 San Diego 75-61 in the West Coast Conference Tournament first round on Thursday night.

Leaupepe made all 13 of his free throws. He added three blocks.

Eli Scott had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-20). Ivan Alipiev added 12 points. Jordan Bell had nine rebounds.

Marion Humphrey had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (9-23).

Braun Hartfield scored two points. The Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

LMU advances to play fifth-seeded San Francisco at 6 p.m. Friday.

Santa Clara 76, Portland 62: DJ Mitchell scored 19 points to lead the seventh-seeded Broncos (20-12) over the No. 10 seed Pilots (9-22).

Tahj Eaddy and Trey Wertz added 13 points apiece for Santa Clara, while JoJo Walker paced Portland with 13.

The Broncos play No. 6 seed Pepperdine at 8 p.m. Friday.

Women

Saint Mary’s 72, Loyola Marymount 63: Sam Simons scored 18 points to lead the seventh-seeded Gaels (12-18) past the No. 10 seed Lions (7-25).

Madeline Holland added 17 points for Saint Mary’s, while Tyra Moe grabbed 10 rebounds. Ciera Ellington led LMU with 25 points.

Saint Mary’s advances to face No. 6 seed Pepperdine at 2 p.m. Friday.

Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65: Merle Wiehl, Tia Hay and Emily Wolph scored 11 points apiece as the No. 8-seeded Broncos (12-18) topped the ninth-seeded Dons (12-19) in overtime.

Mikayla Williams paced USF with 21 points.

Santa Clara advanced advances to face fifth-seeded Pacific at noon Friday.