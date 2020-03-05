SWX Home
Sports >  UW basketball

Washington rallies for rare Pac-12 win, beating Arizona State 90-83

UPDATED: Thu., March 5, 2020

Washington's Nahziah Carter (11) celebrates with teammate Elijah Hardy (10) after hitting a 3-pointer against Arizona State on Thursday. Carter scored 23 as the Huskies beat the Sun Devils 90-83. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)
Washington's Nahziah Carter (11) celebrates with teammate Elijah Hardy (10) after hitting a 3-pointer against Arizona State on Thursday. Carter scored 23 as the Huskies beat the Sun Devils 90-83. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By David Brandt Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. – Nahziah Carter scored 23 points, Jaden McDaniels added 16 and the Washington Huskies rallied in the second half to beat Arizona State 90-83 on Thursday night.

The Sun Devils led by four at halftime and stretched the advantage to 61-49 early in the second half. Washington responded with nine straight points and tied the game at 65 with about 10 minutes left. Isaiah Stewart’s dunk with 8:15 left put the Huskies up for the first time in the second half.

Washington (14-16, 4-13 Pac-12) went ahead for good, 73-72, with 5:17 left on McDaniels’ layup. Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:51 left pushed the Huskies ahead 83-74 to essentially end Arizona State’s hope for a rally.

Washington has won two of three games, bouncing back after dropping nine straight. Stewart finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Arizona State (19-11, 10-7) lost its third straight game. Rob Edwards led the Sun Devils with 23 points, but leading scorer Remy Martin had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with six points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Arizona State led 45-41 at halftime after making 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Edwards both had 11 points for the Sun Devils before the break. Verge finished with 19 points.

Washington was led in the first half by Stewart’s 10 points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in UW basketball

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.