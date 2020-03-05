State 2A, 1A: West Valley, Freeman girls advance; Clarkston boys also into semifinals

From staff reports

YAKIMA – Alyssa Amann scored 14 points to lead eighth-seeded West Valley over No. 7 seed W.F. West 44-43 in a back-and-forth State 2A quarterfinal contest at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday.

Aliyah Henry added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles (19-5) in a game that featured seven lead changes.

West Valley will play third-seeded Tumwater in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

2A boys

Clarkston 51, Black Hills 42: Trey Dreadfulwater scored 18 points to lead the eighth-seeded Bantams (20-5) over the No. 9 seed Wolves (20-8).

Tru Allen and Alex Italia added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Clarkston, which will face fourth-seeded Lindbergh in the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday.

1A girls

Freeman 47, Warden 40: Anna Chisholm scored 16 points, Jordyn Goldsmith grabbed 16 rebounds and the fourth-seeded Scotties (21-3) downed the Cougars (23-1) to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2012.

Sydney McLean added 12 points for Freeman, which faces second-seeded Lynden Christian in Friday’s 9 p.m. semifinal.