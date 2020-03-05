No Man’s Land film festival returns to Spokane for third year

Eastern Washington University’s No Man’s Land Film Festival is back in Spokane.

For the third year in a row, the film will show outdoor adventure films featuring female athletes. This year, all the films will focus on climbing and mountaineering.

The event will be on March 13 at the EWU Spokane Center on the Riverpoint campus (668 N. Riverpoint Blvd. Suite A).

Doors will open at 6 p.m. A number of local outdoor recreation and conservation groups will have tables at the event. The films start at 7 p.m. Tickets are free for EWU students and $3 for the community. Tickets can be reserved by calling 359-4014.

For more information, visit nomanslandfilmfestival.org/.