Montana issues new rules for nonresident boaters, anglers

From staff reports

Nonresident boaters and anglers visiting Montana will see new aquatic invasive species rules in 2020.

Nonresident anglers will pay $7.50 instead of the $15 fee for Angler Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Pass. Also, nonresident youth under the age of 16 will be exempt from purchasing the pass. The AIS Prevention Pass fee is included in the purchase of fishing licenses, according to a news release.

Nonresidents launching watercraft in Montana must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass. The fee for motorboats is $30 and applies to all motorized watercraft registered in another state our country.

The fee for nonmotorized watercraft is $10 and applies to rafts, kayaks, drift boats, catamarans and sailboats that nonresidents bring into Montana.

The Vessel AIS Prevention Pass expires Dec. 31 and is not transferrable between vessels.

Nonresidents can purchase the Vessel AIS Prevention Pass online or at any FWP office. Proof of purchase is an electronic or paper receipt. Nonresidents passing through Montana and not launching a watercraft are not required to purchase the pass.

Boaters are reminded that all watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching. Anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter.

To find a watercraft inspection station or to learn more, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at (406) 444-2440.