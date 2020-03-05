Idaho boys state: Colby Gennett scored 17 points to lead Post Falls over Timberline and into semifinal

From staff reports

Colby Gennett scored 17 points and Post Falls beat Timberline 39-30 in an Idaho 5A State first-round game in Nampa on Thursday.

Post Falls (21-3) faces Rocky Mountain in a semifinal on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Cole Rutherford added eight points for Post Falls. Nick Zenner and Jake Stranzl scored eight points apiece for Timberline (11-16).

Borah 58, Lake City 38: Austin Bolt scored 20 points and the Lions (20-5) beat the Timberwolves (17-9) in an Idaho 5A State first-round game in Nampa on Thursday.

Luke Hoetker added 14 points for Borah.

Jack Kiesbuy led Lake City with 11 points and Zach Johnson added 10. Lake City plays Rigby in a consolation match on Friday at 2 p.m.

Moscow 56, Minico 47: Benny Kitchel scored 22 points and the Bears (16-9) beat the Spartans (17-8) in an Idaho 4A State first-round game at Borah HS. Blake Buchanan added 14 points for Moscow, which faces Kuna in a semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sugar-Salem 63, Kellogg 48: Tanner Harris scored 19 points and the Diggers (18-5) beat the Wildcats (15-7) in an Idaho 3A State first-round game in Meridian.

Gavin Luna led Kellogg with 12 points and Graden Nearing added 11. Kellogg plays Homedale in a consolation game on Friday at 2 p.m.

St. Maries 48, New Plymouth 40: Eli Gibson scored 13 points and the Lumberjacks (14-3) beat the Pilgrims (15-10) in an Idaho 2A State first-round game in Boise.

Brett Stancil added 11 points for St. Maries, which faces West Side in a semifinal on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Jesus Valdez led New Plymouth with 10 points.

Lakeside 95, Garden Valley 69: Kenyon Spotted Horse scored 26 points and the Knights (22-0) beat the Wolverines (16-4) in an Idaho 1AD2 State first-round game in Caldwell on Thursday.

Day Day Higgins added 21 points and Vander Brown scored 19 for Lakeside, which faces Dietrich in a semifinal on Friday at 2 p.m.

Covy Kelly led Garden Valley with 29 points.