Hurricanes D Brett Pesce out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) passes the puck while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, right, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Gerry Broome / Associated Press)
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. – Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season.

The team announced Thursday that Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months.

The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of a win at Toronto on Feb. 22, one of three significant injuries in a game that featured 42-year-old emergency backup goaltender David Ayres being pressed into duty and earning the win.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP–Sports

